Inmate who escaped during escort to doctor captured after 2-hour manhunt, SC cops say

South Carolina police captured a prison inmate who escaped custody in Greenwood County after a two-hour manhunt, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

Raheem Markevious Lukie, an inmate of the Greenwood County Detention Center, escaped around 3 p.m. Tuesday as he was being escorted to a doctor’s office, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Lukie was wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and flip-flops, and his hands were cuffed to a belly restraint as he fled on foot from an escorting police officer, the Greenwood sheriff’s office said.

Lukie was in custody on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault and battery, narcotics, and conspiracy, according to the sheriff’s office. The office warned: “If sighted please DO NOT approach this suspect simply call 911.”

Police found him hiding underneath a house in the Gregor Mendel Circle area of Greenwood, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office announced at around 5 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies searched for Lukie with the help of a K9 team, a Bloodhound Tracking Team, and the Greenwood City Police.

“Sheriff Dennis Kelly would like to express his gratitude to all of our local law enforcement agencies, our E911 Communicators and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for their assistance,” the sheriff’s office said. “Their concerted effort resulted in the quick capture of the suspect without incident.”

Lukie will face a charge of escape, and his bond is expected to be set on Wednesday.