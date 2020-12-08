Teen passenger killed in crash with truck on SC road, coroner says

A South Carolina teenager was killed Monday when the car she was a passenger in collided with a truck, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Elaine G. Nunnery died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release. The 19-year-old Graniteville resident died of blunt force trauma, according to the release.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, the coroner’s office said it responded to the wreck at the intersection of U.S. 78/Jefferson Davis Highway and Williamson Drive. That’s in the Bath area, near Langley Pond.

Nunnery was inside a 2015 Lexus four-door that was heading north on Jefferson Davis Highway, when it stopped in the turn lane, according to the release. As the Lexus turned left onto Williamson Drive, it moved into the path of a 2007 Dodge truck that was heading south, leading to the crash, Ables said.

Nunnery was sitting in the front passenger seat and was wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No other injuries were reported by the coroner’s office.

Information on possible criminal charges was not available, but the wreck is being investigated by the Burnettown Police Department.

Through Monday afternoon, 963 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least 29 people killed in Aiken County crashes in 2020, DPS data shows.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER