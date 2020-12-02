SCANA, Dominion agree to pay $25 million civil fine in massive nuclear fraud case

SCANA’s V.C. Summer nuclear plant in better days before the truth of SCANA’s fiasco came to light File

SCANA and its successor company, Dominion Energy, have reached an agreement to pay the federal Securities and Exchange Commission a $25 million civil fine in one of the state’s largest civil fraud case, according to public court records filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Under the proposed settlement, neither SCANA, a now-defunct company, nor Dominion Energy, its successor company, admit any fault.

However, neither corporation can publicly claim they are innocent of any wrong-doing alleged in the SEC’s 87-page civil complaint, filed last February in U.S. District Court in Columbia.

That $25 million civil fine is part of a proposed settlement filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Columbia in a case where the SEC earlier this year filed a lengthy set of charges alleging civil fraud against SCANA, once a large South Carolina electric utility, in connection with the $9 billion failure of SCANA’s failed nuclear reactor project in Fairfield County.

The proposed settlement, which was filed by U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Peter McCoy and signed on Wednesday, still must be approved by a federal judge.

Last May, Reuters reported that Dominion had agreed in principle to pay a $25 million civil fine to settle the SEC lawsuit. But Wednesday’s filing in U.S. District Court in Columbia was the first notice that a formal settlement had actually been reached and a final resolution to the case against those two corporate entities was close.

SCANA and its junior partner in the nuclear venture, Santee Cooper, a state-owned utility, announced in July 2017 they were abandoning the project.

Up until the project’s failure, SCANA was a respected gas and electric publicly-traded utility and the only Fortune 500 company in South Carolina. It had 700,000 electric customers and 350,000 natural gas customers. SCANA’s stock was traded on the New York Stock Exchange, where the price of its shares - which gave off healthy dividend streams - steadily rose.

That failure led to the corporate demise of SCANA, which since then has been absorbed by Dominion Energy, one of the nation’s largest energy companies.

More than 4,000 construction workers at the nuclear plant site were laid off without warning when the abadonment of the projedt was announced.

In February, the SEC filed a lengthy complaint SCANA, Dominion and two former top executives of the now-defunct SCANA Corp. alleging massive security fraud.

Those two top executives, Kevin Marsh and Stephen Byrne, now face pending federal criminal fraud charges in U.S. District Court in Columbia. The civil charges against Marsh and Byrne “remain ongoing,” court records said. Byrne has pleaded guilty in the case, and Marsh is expected to enter a formal guilty plea in coming weeks.

In U.S. Attorney McCoy’s Wednesday summation of the SEC’s fraud case, he wrote that Marsh and Byrne “misled investors about a project to build two nuclear units... (T)he false statements and omissions enabled the SCANA Defendants to boost its stock price, sell more than $1 billion in bonds, and obtain regulatory approval to raise customers’ rates to finance the project. The SEC alleged that,based on their conduct, the SCANA Defendants violated the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws and committed certain reporting violations.”

The SEC’s February lawsuit was more detailed.

”This case arises out of a historic securities fraud perpetrated by senior executives at SCANA Corporation and its subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas Company,” the SEC’s complaint said.

“SCANA and its senior executives repeatedly deceived investors, regulators, and the public over several years about the status of a $10 billion nuclear project,” the lawsuit said. “When the truth was revealed, it resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in losses to SCANA’s investors and to South Carolinians.”

This story will be updated.