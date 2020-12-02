Former SC sheriff pleads guilty but avoids jail time for offense

Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone pleaded guilty to domestic violence Wednesday.

Boone avoided jail time after Judge George McFaddin suspended a 30 day sentence with the condition that Boone complete 26 weeks of domestic abuse counseling. If Boone doesn’t complete the counseling, he’ll go to jail for 30 days and be fined $1,000.

In January, Boone also pleaded guilty to corruption charges for stealing public money.

Boone became Florence County’s sheriff in 2005 and was suspended from office in 2019 after being indicted on the corruption charges.

This is breaking news. Check back for an update.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.