Famously Hot New Year celebration will be virtual event due to COVID-19 pandemic

The show will go on, but the 10th anniversary of the Famously Hot New Year celebration will be very different than any of the past events because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Billed as South Carolina’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration, Famously Hot will be a virtual event this year, organizers said.

What it lacks in a physical presence in downtown Columbia at the South Carolina State House, the event is expected to make up for with star power and the return of past performers. Hootie & the Blowfish, A’ja Wilson, and Nikki Haley are among some of the notable South Carolina natives scheduled to make an appearance.

There will also be the customary performance by a national headliner. The musical act that is topping the billing for the event marking the end of 2020 and start of 2021 will be revealed next week, according to organizers.

Past Famously Hot New Year’s headliners include Salt N Pepa (2019), En Vouge (2018), Elle King (2017), Trombone Shorty (2016), Lauryn Hill (2015), The O’Jays (2014), Kool and the Gang (2013), The Wallflowers (2012) and George Clinton (2011). Other acts to perform on the Famously Hot stage include Z.Z. Ward, Atlantic Starr and Biz Markie.

While there will not be a live fireworks display in Columbia, organizers said the virtual broadcast will include a best of fireworks segment from past Famously Hot celebrations that will air after Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and his family complete a countdown to 2021.

The headliner will return for an encore performance to kick off the new year.

Other acts slated to hit the virtual Famously Hot stage with new performances includes Josh Roberts and the Hinges, Reggie Sullivan, Misterwives, SUSTO, Capitol City Playboys, Soda City Brass Band, and Cottontown Soul Society. Each act has appeared at a previously Famously Hot New Year celebration.

The event will be streamed on Famously Hot’s Facebook page and YouTube from 10:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. It will also air live on WLTX, beginning at 11:35 p.m., according to organizers.

In an effort to make the virtual event more memorable, a free Famously Hot New Year party pack is available, and it features party favors and special offers from Richland County businesses. It is available at multiple area locations and can be downloaded online.

As part of this year’s celebration, FHNY is supporting Harvest Hope Food Bank, and is asking for monetary and non-perishable donations to support the increased need here in the Midlands. Donations can be made by texting FHNY to 44-321, or view the list of drop-off locations for non-perishable donations.

Famously Hot New Year joins many other events in Columbia and the Midlands that have been canceled, altered, or held exclusively online this year because of the ongoing pandemic. The South Carolina State Fair, the Columbia Greek Fest, the Okra Strut in Irmo, the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival, the Rosewood Crawfish Festival, Indie Grits film festival, Columbia’s annual St. Patrick’s Day festival in Five Points, Camden’s Carolina Cup steeplechase races, Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival, and the Lexington Wine Walk are among other notable events that have been affected.

Famously Hot New Year Schedule

New performances by past FHNY artists:

▪ Josh Roberts and the Hinges

▪ Reggie Sullivan

▪ Misterwives

▪ SUSTO

▪ Capitol City Playboys

▪ Soda City Brass Band

▪ Cottontown Soul Society

Toasts to the New Year from:

▪ USC women’s basketball coach, Dawn Staley

▪ NASA Astronaut, Charles Bolden

▪ Miss America 1994, Kimberly Aiken Cockerham

▪ Former USC and current WNBA player, A’ja Wilson

▪ Former NBA player and coach Alex English

▪ Former SC Governor and UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley

At 11:35 p.m.

▪ Special Appearance from Hootie & the Blowfish

▪ Opening Band Toast + Performance

▪ Featured Performance by Headliner

At Midnight

▪ Columbia, SC Mayor Steve Benjamin & family countdown to 2021

▪ Best of FHNY Fireworks

▪ Headliner Encore

SOURCE: famouslyhotnewyear.com/schedule