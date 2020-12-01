Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
SC House Speaker Lucas reelected to 4th term, Richland’s Rutherford stays top Democrat

COLUMBIA, S.C.

S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas will serve his fourth term presiding over the House of Representatives after the Hartsville Republican ran unopposed and was unanimously reelected to the powerful leadership post Tuesday.

Lucas first became speaker in October 2014 after former Speaker Bobby Harrell pleaded guilty to campaign spending violations as part of a large corruption probe. Lucas was elected to the top post two months later, becoming the first speaker to ever serve from Darlington County.

“Six years ago I was bestowed a great honor,” Lucas said Tuesday, after he was nominated by House Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence, during the first day of a two-day reorganization session that brought House members to Columbia. “Today, I’m again entrusted with that honor, and I can tell you it is just as humbling today as it was it was then.”

And, Richland County House Rep. Todd Rutherford squeaked out a win Tuesday and was reelected to serve another term as the House’s top Democrat.

Rutherford was reelected to the post by a 22-18 caucus vote, and House Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, was elected by a 25-14 vote to be assistant minority leader.

Rutherford faced opposition from Richland colleague Rep. Wendy Brawley, who told colleagues by email in November her plans to run, saying in the email that if the caucus united and sharpened its message with a focus on “issues that resonate with voters ... we will earn the support of communities that have heretofore been overlooked or disenfranchised.”

Rutherford has served in the House since 1999, and was first elected minority leader in 2013.

He serves on the House Ethics Committee and the powerful Ways and Means Committee budget-writing committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

