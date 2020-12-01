Three Lexington-Richland 5 high schools closed because of staff shortages

Three Columbia-area high school buildings were closed to students on Tuesday because of staff absences, Lexington-Richland School District 5 said.

Chapin, Dutch Fork, and Irmo high schools were all closed as a safety precaution because of a high number of staff requesting leave Lexington-Richland 5 officials said in a news release.

“The decision to close school buildings to students is being made out of an abundance of caution for school safety as several schools experience a sudden increase of staff absences on Tuesday,” officials said.

Information on why so many teachers and staff members were absent was not made available.

While the buildings will be closed, it will not be a day off for the students attending the three high schools.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tuesday will be an e-learning day for students, and information about class assignments will be communicated by teachers through Google Classroom, according to the release. Students should email their teachers if they have questions, officials said.

The high school buildings will remain closed on Wednesday, which will also be a distance learning day for all students in Lexington-Richland 5, according to the release.

Officials said they will continue to monitor staff absences to determine the status of school opening on Thursday.

The teacher-run grassroots advocacy group SC for ED applauded the decision.

“SC for Ed supports the educators of Lexington/Richland School District 5 as they fight for transparency & the safety & health of their students and teachers,” the group said on its Twitter feed. “These educators expect the school board to follow the scientific data and guidelines to protect everyone.”

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.