Check your tickets: Six-figure winning lottery game was sold in the Midlands

Someone won $100,000 after buying a lottery ticket at a Midlands convenience store, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Lottery officials said the winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at Spinx #265 on Broad River Road in Irmo. That’s near the junction with Interstate 26.

The winning numbers — 2, 8, 11, 13, and 24 — were drawn Monday.

If the person had bought the “Powered-Up” option, the prize would have tripled to $300,000, lottery officials said.

The winner now has 180 days to claim the prize, according to lottery officials.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 501,942-to-1, lottery officials said.

In addition to the six-figure jackpot, lottery officials said more than 6,000 ticket holders will win prizes — ranging from $1 to $100,000 — following Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.