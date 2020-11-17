Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Beaufort Co. authorities searching for 2 people after boat found overturned off SC coast

Beaufort County authorities are searching for two people after a boat was found overturned in the water off of Harbor Island.

Dispatchers received a call for an overturned boat off of the island in northern Beaufort County about 4:30 p.m., a Sheriff’s Office release said.

Two boaters were believed to have been on board, and search crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Lady’s Island-St. Helena Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office and volunteer Beaufort Water Search and Rescue are searching by water and air.

People in the area can expect to see public safety crews during the search.

This is a developing story.

