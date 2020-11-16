Teen who died on USC campus identified as freshman by officials

The University of South Carolina identified the student whose body was found on campus Sunday morning.

Breckin Riley Muzzy is the student who was discovered at the Honors College Residence Hall, USC spokesman Jeff Stensland told The State Monday.

The 18-year-old from North Charleston was majoring in chemistry, according to Stensland.

“Shelly and I are deeply saddened about the loss of Breckin Muzzy and we send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones,” USC President Bob Caslen said in a news release.

Muzzy’s death is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

No foul play is suspected in Muzzy’s death, Coroner Gary Watts previously told The State.

USC is offering resources for anyone in the community struggling with the loss.

The Honors College dorm is at 1215 Blossom St. in Columbia. That’s near the intersection with Assembly Street, in the heart of the USC campus.

Information on the cause of death was not available.

Because USC’s campus is government property, it is normal for SLED to lead the investigation, spokesman Tommy Crosby told The State.

Further information was not available because of the ongoing investigation.

This is the second USC student to die in little more than a month. The body of Samuel Laundon was found in a quarry on Oct. 11 after leaving friends and jumping a fence in an effort “to reach his destination faster,” the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Watts said there’s nothing to suspect Laundon’s death was anything other than an accident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

