USC student found dead on campus, officials say

A University of South Carolina student was found dead Sunday morning and an investigation is underway.

No foul play is suspected in the student’s death, according to USC spokesman Jeff Stensland.

The body was discovered in the Honors College Residence Hall and the death is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Coroner’s Office, according to Stensland.

USC sent an alert to students informing them of the death.

USC campus alert to students. Screen Grab

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Coroner Gary Watts said members of his office and SLED agents were investigating the dorm at 1215 Blossom St. in Columbia on Sunday afternoon. That’s near the intersection with Assembly Street, in the heart of the USC campus.

Information on the cause of death was not available.

The coroner’s office will publicly identify the student after notifying the next of kin.

Because USC’s campus is government property, it is normal for SLED to lead the investigation, spokesman Tommy Crosby told The State.

Further information was not available because of the ongoing investigation.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Stensland said it’s possible that USC could provide an update later on Sunday.

This is the second USC student to die in little more than a month. The body of Samuel Laundon was found in a quarry on Oct. 11 after leaving friends and jumping a fence in an effort “to reach his destination faster,” the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Watts said there’s nothing to suspect Laundon’s death was anything other than an accident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.