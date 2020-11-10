Bad weather forecast forces Columbia Speedway to postpone concert debut, movies

A rendering of the renovated Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center, which is scheduled to host a slate of concerts and movies. Cola Concerts

The launch of the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center has been delayed.

Rainy weather and storms forecast for the Midlands have prompted promoters to postpone the events scheduled for this week, including a concert by Shovels & Rope on Saturday.

“The storms pose a serious threat to the health and safety of the staff and guests at the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center,” organizers said Tuesday in a news release.

The performance by the Charleston, South Carolina natives Shovels & Rope, known for their roots/indie/folk/rock-inspired music, has been postponed until March 19, 2021, spokesman Joe Chambers told The State.

Scheduled screenings of the movies “Cars,” and “Jurassic Park,” on Thursday and Friday respectively, were also canceled because of the threat posed by the weather forecast.

Any tickets already purchased or reserved for these events will be valid for the rescheduled dates, and anyone seeking a refund can contact Ticketmaster at 800-635-3000.

“While it is obviously a disappointment to have to delay the opening, we will always put the safety of our guests, bands and staff first,” Cola Concerts co-founder Adam Epstein said in the release. “We will have a start-of-the-art concert venue, unlike anything else in the Midlands, ready to go on Monday once the dangerous weather has passed.”

A rescheduled showing of “Cars” on Nov. 16 will be the first event to launch Cola Concerts at the speedway. Admission is free to the movie, which will begin at 7 p.m., organizers said. That will be followed on Nov. 17 by a free showing of “Jurassic Park,” according to the release.

The first live act now set to perform at the renovated Columbia Speedway in Cayce will be Kip Moore. The country music star is set to take the stage on Nov. 19.

Tickets for Moore’s show, and a full slate of performances in November and December, are on sale at ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be on sale the night of show at the gate, subject to availability.

Along with Moore and the rescheduled Shovels & Rope performances, the series is set to include St. Paul and the Broken Bones on Nov. 20, Allman Betts Band with special guest Tab Benoit on Nov. 21, Ranky Tanky on Nov. 22, Chase Rice on Dec. 5, Wynonna Judd on Dec. 10, and Greg Gutfeld on Dec. 13.

The new entertainment center at Columbia Speedway, on Charleston Highway, features “two massive high definition LED screens flanking a festival-quality stage,” concert series organizers said Tuesday in a news release. The screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed in sunlight or at night, according to the release.

The renovated venue features cove seating to help keep visitors separated, as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in South Carolina. The cove seats are 12-by-10 square foot areas with room for two to four people, who are separated from other coves, according to the release.

COLA CONCERTS LINEUP

Kip Moore Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. St. Paul and the Broken Bones Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. Allman Betts Band with special guest Tab Benoit Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

with special guest Tab Benoit Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. Ranky Tanky Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Chase Rice Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. Wynonna Judd Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. Greg Gutfeld Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. Shovels & Rope March 19, 2021 at 8 p.m.

