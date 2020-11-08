Man killed after leading SC police on high-speed chase, officials say

One man is dead after leading South Carolina law enforcement on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning in which he tried to run over officers before crashing into another vehicle, the Florence Police Department said.

The incident began at about 5:30 a.m. when officers responded to a burglar alarm at a gas station and convenience store on Second Loop Road, police said in a news release.

Responding officers saw a man exit the rear of the Marathon gas station, get into a vehicle, and start to drive away, according to the release.

As he drove away, he tried to run over approaching officers and crashed into a fuel pump before speeding off, Capt. Mike Brandt told The State.

Police said they learned the vehicle was stolen as officers tried to catch up with it.

Before police could get the vehicle to stop, it collided with another car at the intersection of Irby Street and Second Loop Road, according to the release.

The man officers chased from the gas station was killed in the crash, Brandt said.

No serious injuries were reported by any of the occupants of the other vehicle, or among any of the responding officers, according to the release.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the man killed in the wreck after notifying his family.

The crash is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, according to Brandt.

Florence police are leading the investigation into the burglary and the stolen vehicle, Brandt said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

