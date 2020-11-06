Teenage Fort Jackson soldier dies while training, Army officials in SC say

A Fort Jackson soldier died after being injured on the rifle training range, base officials announced Friday.

“Our hearts are heavy for our teammate, the unit soldiers and all the family members,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “We are providing comfort and assistance to those involved.”

The soldier has not been publicly identified. He was an 18-year-old man from California, said Fort Jackson spokesperson L.A. Sully. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment.

The soldier suffered the fatal injury Thursday while training on the rifle range, Sully said. No one else was injured.

Military police are investigating the incident.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The soldier will be identified and more details released after the soldier’s family is notified, Sully said.

This is the third death of a soldier at Fort Jackson in 2020

Pvt. Angel Cortes was the 29-year-old National Guard soldier from Connecticut who died while “conducting a non-strenuous activity” in March following a medical emergency. It happened while Cortes was attending basic combat training, The State reported.

Pvt. Connor J. McGurran died Jan. 8, according to Fort Jackson. The 19-year-old Minnesota Army National Guard Soldier was found unresponsive following a training exercise, The State reported.

Fort Jackson is the nation’s largest military basic training base with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER