Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

South Carolina

Tractor trailer driver killed on highway running through Midlands area, SC cops say

One person is dead after a tractor trailer crashed on a section of an interstate running through the Midlands area, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, near the 99 mile marker on Interstate 95, Master Trooper David Jones said. That’s near Exit 98, which is the junction with S.C. 6, and close to the Clarendon County line.

A 2021 Freightliner truck was heading south on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the road, according to Jones. The 18-wheeler hit a median and flipped over, Jones said.

The truck driver was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to Jones.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the truck driver after notifying the next of kin.

Information on what caused the truck to veer into the median was not available, but the crash is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Tuesday, 863 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least 31 people killed in Orangeburg County crashes in 2020, and this was the second involving a tractor trailer, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

South Carolina

Former SC police chief sentenced for stealing seized cash

November 04, 2020 9:15 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service