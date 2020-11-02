73-year-old dies after tree falls behind his home, South Carolina officials say

A 73-year-old man was killed when a tree behind his home fell on top of him, officials in South Carolina say.

Bobby Wayne Bradley Sr. was using a chainsaw when he took down a large tree Sunday afternoon, the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.

That action “jarred the ground causing another nearby large tree to give way at its rotted roots,” Coroner Dennis Fowler said in the release. The other tree fell onto Bradley, who officials say became pinned to the ground and died.

“Bradley was discovered by his wife just moments after the incident” in the Upstate town of Gaffney, roughly 20 miles northeast of Spartanburg, the coroner’s office said.

Bradley’s autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to officials.

After the man’s death, Fowler’s office encouraged people to use professional tree trimming services. He said everyone should be careful when cutting trees while the ground is saturated.

On Thursday, Tropical Storm Zeta unleashed rain and strong winds as it pushed through the Carolinas.