2 dead in western York County house fire; SLED, sheriff investigating

Two people died in a house fire in western York County Sunday, officials said.

The people died at a home on Milestone Lane off Howells Ferry Road, said Hickory Grove Fire Department Chief Kenny Gilfillan.

The area is west of York.

Volunteer firefighters from Hickory Grove, Sharon, and Smyrna worked the fire after they were dispatched around 3 p.m. Sunday, Gilfillan said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the York County Sheriff’s Office, the York County Fire Marshal, State Law Enforcement Division, and South Carolina fire investigators, Gilfillan said. SLED is required under South Carolina law to investigate any fire where there is a fatality, Gilfillan said.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said the fire remains under investigation but foul play is not suspected.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the people who died.

Check back for updates on this developing story.