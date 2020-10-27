Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Amazon is hiring more than 1,000 workers in SC heading into the holiday season

Online shopping giant Amazon is hiring 1,300 new seasonal warehouse workers in South Carolina to beef up for the holiday shopping season.

Jobs are available at the company’s warehouses in West Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg and Charleston, according to the company’s online job application portal.

Amazon announced Tuesday that it would hire some 100,000 seasonal workers across the country heading into the holidays, including the 1,300 positions available in South Carolina.

The starting pay for Amazon jobs in South Carolina is $15 an hour.

Job applications can be found at amazon.com/apply.

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to increase demand for online holiday shopping this year, with many people starting their shopping earlier, putting major online retailers like Amazon in the spotlight even more than usual.

Amazon has come under some scrutiny for its employees’ working conditions during the pandemic, facing employee walkouts before it implemented stricter safety standards in its warehouses this spring. The company hired tens of thousands of new employees across the country as online ordering surged while people avoided in-person retail during the pandemic.

Amazon has a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment warehouse locally in West Columbia.

Sarah Ellis
