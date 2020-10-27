York County man shot and injured after firing at deputy charged

A man shot by a York County deputy in September after firing at a deputy has been arrested after weeks of being in hospitalized, South Carolina officials said.

Darrin Montrell Cherry, 28, was arrested late Monday on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of pointing and presenting a gun, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Tommy Crosby, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division.

Cherry remains at the York County Detention Center on Tuesday, jail records show. Cherry was denied bail after a court hearing, according to court records.

Cherry is accused of domestic violence and weapons charges in a Sept. 14 incident outside of Rock Hill that happened before the shooting, according to the documents.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson identified the deputy involved as senior deputy Daniel Taggart. Taggart was hired in 2017.

Taggart returned to duty earlier this month after an internal sheriff’s office review showed no policy violations in the shooting, Tolson said.

“It was very clear the deputy took fire as soon as he pulled up in the driveway,” Tolson said Tuesday.

SLED continues to investigate the entire incident from the domestic violence to the shootings, Crosby said. SLED was asked to investigate by the York County Sheriff’s Office because the shooting involved an officer.

SLED will release a report to 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett when the investigation is complete, Crosby said.

Prosecutors will make that decision after a forensics analysis is done and the final SLED report is issued, Brackett said.

Cherry had two guns at the time of the shooting, The Herald previously reported.