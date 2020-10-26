Inmate who escaped Chester County jail caught after four-day search, deputies say

A suspect who escaped from the Chester County jail last week was caught Monday in York County after a manhunt, deputies said.

Police captured Bradley Bianco, 29, around 5 p.m. Monday near Rambo and Sims roads south of Rock Hill, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Bianco was taken into custody without incident, Faris said.

Law enforcement officers saw Bianco flee a vacant house on Rambo Road early Monday afternoon, Faris said. York County officials issued alerts through email and social media, telling the public about the large police presence as the search continued.

Bianco escaped from the Chester County Detention Center Oct. 23 while barefoot, said officials with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Law enforcement have not said how Bianco escaped.

York County deputies, K-9 units and State Law Enforcement Division agents using a helicopter were involved in Monday’s search, Faris said.

ALERT: YCSO Deputies and K9 are searching the area around 350 block of Rambo Rd. For a person described as a bi-racial male wearing a red shirt blue jeans and short dreadlock hair ran from a house in this area. If you seen him call 9-1-1. #YCSONewshttps://t.co/Q8mEVfH6A4 — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) October 26, 2020

The area where Bianco was found is between Rock Hill and Chester.

Bianco was convicted in 2013 for taking a weapon from a Chester County law enforcement officer, court records show. Bianco was sentenced to five years in a South Carolina prison.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Bianco faces charges for the escape, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

A conviction for escape in South Carolina carries a potential sentence of 10 years in prison.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News crime Police launch manhunt after inmate escapes from Chester County jail October 23, 2020 3:10 PM