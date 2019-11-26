SC lawmakers blast USC for brief, internal search for new top financial officer

South Carolina lawmakers are blasting the University of South Carolina for the way it’s planning to hire one of its top administrators.

USC posted a listing on its job site last Thursday seeking a chief operating officer, which oversees facility maintenance, parking, risk management, transportation and more, according to the job posting.

The problem that legislators — namely Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland and Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Richland — have with it: the five-business-day search closes Wednesday, Nov. 27; the search is for internal candidates only, and the search comes shortly before Thanksgiving, when many people are distracted, traveling, or both.

“When you spend public money, why shouldn’t qualified people from throughout the state and country be able to apply?” Harpootlian asked. “Obviously, the fix is in.”

USC said previously it is searching internally because it wants somebody with institutional knowledge and the search is short because President Robert Caslen is eager to fill top positions, spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

The five-business-day search is far shorter than other top positions USC has sought to fill in recent years. The presidential search took 10 months. The search for a provost and chief diversity officer has been ongoing since shortly after Caslen took office in August.

“We’ll spend six months on a football coach and five days on a COO,” Finlay said, using a common acronym for chief operating officer.

Given the much-publicized controversy surrounding USC’s presidential search, Finlay said the school should be more concerned than ever about the appearance of transparency.

He was also critical of USC’s decision to hire internal candidates only.

“We do not need government agencies hiring from only within,” Finlay said. “It’s a recipe for disaster.”

Jackson, who was critical of USC’s process for selecting a president, said he was “concerned,” and “upset” about the way the chief operating officer search is being conducted.

“I don’t think this is a good way to do business,” Jackson said.

“Only being given a few days for the process, it sounds like there is already someone in line they want to put there,” Jackson said.

The chief operating officer’s salary will depend on qualifications, according to the job posting. USC will also be seeking a chief financial officer, although that job has not yet been posted and it is unclear how long that search will last, Stensland said.

The university did not immediately respond to the legislators’ comments Tuesday morning.