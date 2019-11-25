Teen’s rampage in stolen SUV ends when he crashes into Columbia home, police say

A teenager is behind bars after a crime spree in a stolen car ended with him crashing into a Columbia home Monday morning, police said.

After stealing a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, 18-year-old Gi’Vino Bookert evaded police and eventually smashed into a home, causing injuries and damage, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release.

Bookert stole the SUV from Harrison Road and crashed into a home in the 2700 block of Parkwood Drive at about 12:30 a.m., according to the release. That’s near the intersection of North Beltline Boulevard and Covenant Road.

Police officers spotted the stolen Chevy and tried to pull over Bookert near the 3000 block of English Avenue, police said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Gi’Vino Bookert is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Hit and Run with Property Damage, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Driving without a License. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

The teenager ignored blue lights and sirens as he escaped the police pursuit, according to the release.

A citizen flagged down officers to report the crash on Parkwood Drive that Bookert ran away from before being tracked down a short time later, police said.

Residents of the Parkwood home suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the wreck into the living room caused an estimated $28,000 of damage, according to the release.

Bookert was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run with property damage, failure to stop for blue lights, and driving without a license, jail records show.

No bond was set and he remained behind bars as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.

Police said it requested the South Carolina Highway Patrol lead the investigation into the collision.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.