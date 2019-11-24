Columbia mayor confirms support for Bloomberg after he launches presidential campaign

Shortly after Michael Bloomberg officially launched his 2020 presidential campaign Sunday morning, he got an endorsement from fellow Democrat Steve Benjamin.

Columbia’s mayor previously said he would back the billionaire should he enter the race for the White House.

He followed through Sunday, tweeting his support for the former mayor of New York City.

“Jobs creator, leader, servant & problem solver,” Benjamin said on his Twitter feed. “I firmly believe that America needs Mike Bloomberg now.”

Jobs creator, leader, servant & problem solver.



I firmly believe that America needs @MikeBloomberg now.



Before friends (& others) fill my timeline with comments, watch the announcement video & let’s all remain committed to & focused on winning in 2020. https://t.co/IxAILET4iw — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) November 24, 2019

In another tweet of support, Benjamin said “Mike is a proven leader with an unbeatable track record in implementing policies that will change America. I’ve seen this firsthand.”

Benjamin’s first message was retweet of a video Bloomberg shared on social media.

“I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America,” Bloomberg tweeted. “I believe my unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will enable me to win and lead.”

On Nov. 18, Benjamin said he would endorse Bloomberg, should he enter the crowded field of Democratic hopefuls, The State reported.

Benjamin, who has attended campaign events in South Carolina that have included former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris among others, previously said Democrats have “a talented field of candidates,” but “Mike Bloomberg is singular.”

“You have great businessmen who have run for president, distinguished public servants who have run for president, those with distinguished records of philanthropy who have run for president. It’s rare you get all three with one person,” Benjamin previously told The State.

Columbia’s mayor asked his Twitter followers, among others, to hold off on knee-jerk reactions to his endorsement.

“Before friends (& others) fill my timeline with comments, watch the announcement video & let’s all remain committed to & focused on winning in 2020,” Benjamin tweeted.

Benjamin’s endorsement carries extra significance because South Carolina is home to the first primary in the South in 2020, and could be a make-or-break moment for Democrats in the election.

Benjamin has a connection to Bloomberg through the U.S. Conference of Mayors, where Columbia’s mayor previously served as the group’s president.

Although Bloomberg has not campaigned in South Carolina, that did not stop Benjamin from making his endorsement. He was not the only Southern mayor to make such a show of support Sunday.

Augusta, Georgia Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. also tweeted a vote of confidence for Bloomberg.

“Our state motto is ‘Wisdom, Justice & Moderation,’ Mike will bring those qualities to the debate when it is desperately needed,” Davis said.

