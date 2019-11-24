USC student going to Bible study was good Samaritan killed in Lexington County crash

The person who died in a collision while trying to help another Lexington County man who had been hit by a car was identified as a University of South Carolina student.

McKeown “Mack“ Samuel Rogers was a month away from graduating from USC when he was killed in a crash on Nov. 7, according to his obituary. Rogers celebrated his 27th birthday on Oct. 30, the week before the wreck, his obituary showed.

The USC student from West Columbia was trying to help Rodney T. Mack when they were both hit by a vehicle, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

Rogers was a passenger in a car that struck the 41-year-old Gaston man, who was walking on Sunset Boulevard, according to the release.

When Rogers got out to offer aid, he and Mack were struck by another vehicle, and both died at the scene, the coroner said.

The USC senior was on his way to Bible study when the crashes occurred, it said in his obituary.

Rogers was a member of Carolina Bible Fellowship, and the group held a memorial for the hospitality management student Nov. 14 at USC’s Russell House Theater, the Daily Gamecock reported.

“Mack was the most caring, the most selfless, the most loving person,” fellow USC student Caitlyn Jennings said, according to the Daily Gamecock. “He’s just the type of person that if you needed anything at all, he would literally run across campus and help you.“

Rogers’ friend Shane Johnson echoed that thought, saying he “was that kind of person who would lay down his life for someone else,” according to WIS.

A funeral service was held for Rogers on Nov. 17, per his obituary.

“Our thoughts are with Mack’s family and friends, and he will be missed,” USC’s Allen Wallace said in a news release shared by the Daily Gamecock.

The drivers of both vehicles were not injured, according to the coroner’s office.

No charges have been filed, but the collisions are being investigated by the West Columbia Police Department.

“There are few people in the world that could light up a room like Mack could. His life might be gone but the light that was Mack will always be here. I wish I had had more interaction with him but he has made a lasting impression on me, our college and university. He will truly be missed,” Glenna Gillentine wrote on the Jerry hartley Funeral Home’s online guest book.