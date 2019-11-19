Deadly shooting in Columbia where man’s body is found in car, Richland Co. Sheriff says

One man is dead and a search is underway for his killer, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday night.

Deputies responding to a shots fired call at about 5 p.m. at a Columbia residence discovered the man’s body inside a car, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The man had been shot in the upper body and died at the scene, according to the release.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive, the sheriff’s department said. That’s near Bluff Road, about three miles from its intersection with Interstate 77.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

Information on a possible suspect, or suspects, was not available, as the sheriff’s department continues its homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

