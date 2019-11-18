2 charged in Rock Hill after starved dog eats 4 dead puppies to survive, police say

Two people are charged with animal torture after a starving dog apparently ate its dead puppies, Rock Hill police said.

Maurice Antwon Phillips, 40, and Sandra Teresa Gallman, 50, were arrested Sunday by Rock Hill Police Department officers after an adult female dog and four dead puppies were found in abusive conditions, said Lt. Michael Chavis.

Both Phillips and Gallman face one count of ill treatment of animals by torture and four counts of ill treatment of animals, according to police records.

Phillips is described by police as the owner of the dogs, and Gallman was the caretaker, according to a police incident report.

Officers responding to a home in the 500 block of Keels Avenue found four puppies that appear to have been starved, police said. Two puppies were found in a back yard, another was in a trash can, and a fourth was in a laundry basket, officers said.

“Officers also located an adult female dog in the back yard that appeared to be the mother of the puppies, and it appeared as if she was eating her litter to survive,” the report stated. “No food or water was observed for the dogs and it appeared as if the dogs were starved.”

York County Animal Control took custody of the adult dog, officials said.

Ill treatment of animals involving torture can carry as much as five years in prison for a conviction under South Carolina law.

Both Gallman and Phillips remain in the York County jail, records show.