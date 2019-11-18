Man killed after crashing into utility pole near downtown Lexington, coroner says

A Lexington County man was killed after crashing a pickup truck into a utility pole Sunday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred at about 8 p.m. on U.S. 378, where the highway connects with U.S. 1, or West Main Street, Cpl. Sonny Collins said. That’s near downtown Lexington, and about three miles from Lexington High School.

Charles Christopher Gossett was driving a 2005 Ford pickup truck east on U.S. 378 when he ran off the road and smashed into a utility pole, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

The 32-year-old Gilbert resident was taken to an area hospital, where he died, according to the coroner’s office.

Gossett was not wearing a seat belt during the wreck that Fisher called an accident.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision and Gossett was the only person in the truck, according to Collins.

The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

