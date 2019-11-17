Former Gamecock was one of Colin Kaepernick’s targets during NFL workout

Former University of South Carolina football player Bruce Ellington participated in Colin Kaepernick’s high-profile workout for NFL scouts Saturday.

The Gamecock alum was one of the receivers catching footballs from the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback during the session in Atlanta, the Associated Press reported.

Being on the receiving end of passes thrown by Kaepernick is nothing new for Ellington. The two were teammates on the 49ers during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

“That’s my guy. I’ve been with him with the 49ers and I’m loving the things he’s doing,” Ellington said after the workout, according to WXIA. “He hit me up and asked me to come here and work with him, and no question, I came out.”

Kaepernick texted Ellington last Wednesday to see if his former target was in shape, prompting Ellington to say “Yeah man, I’m still working out. So I’ll come out there and catch some balls for you,” he said in the TV interview.

The Moncks Corner native has not played in the NFL this season after being cut by the New England Patriots in May.

During the workout Kaepernick threw passes to Ellington, and three other receivers, for about 40 minutes at Charles Drew High School, according to the Associated Press.

Kaepernick drew more attention for kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem than he had for guiding the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII.

He said taking a knee was his way of protesting police brutality and racial injustice, but the move became a source of controversy for many NFL fans, owners, politicians including President Donald Trump, and many more.

Representatives from eight NFL teams were on hand to watch Kaepernick, ESPN reported.

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga.

If it were up to Ellington, Kaepernick would be in line for a return to the NFL.

“There’s a lot of quarterbacks in the league, from me looking at TV on Sundays, that he’s better than,” Ellington said, according to WXIA. “I hope he gets a chance to prove that.”

As for his hopes of returning to the NFL, Ellington said he’s staying ready if his phone rings.

“I feel good. Working out, waiting for that opportunity,” Ellington said in the TV interview, but emphasized his focus on Saturday was to help Kaepernick. “I came out for Kap man. If it happens for me, it happens. I’m just hoping he gets his chance.”

He certainly caught the attention of some people watching a live stream of the workout.

One person tweeted Ellington would be the top receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles if he were in their lineup Sunday. A 49ers fan posted “I can’t believe Bruce doesn’t have a gig,” on Twitter.

“Bruce Ellington was the only player that deserved a contract today,” another person tweeted. Someone else posted “Bruce Ellington looks sensational. Someone’s gotta sign him after this workout!”

Although Ellington has not played a regular season game this year, he’s had a productive career in four seasons since leaving USC.

In stints with the 49ers, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, Ellington has 79 career receptions for 769 yards and five touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He also has 11 rushing attempts and one running touchdown to his credit.

During his time with the Gamecocks, Ellington made 106 catches and scored 17 touchdowns for three USC teams that won 11 games apiece. Ellington was the top pass catcher for the 2012 and 2013 teams, The State reported.

He was also a member of the men’s basketball team, averaging 11.2 points a game as a guard for head coaches Darrin Horn and Frank Martin.