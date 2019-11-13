14-year-old Georgia runaway may be in South Carolina with 23-year-old man, cops say

Officials are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing teen who may be in South Carolina.

Brooklynn McKenzie Rivera, 14, ran away from her home in Hall County, Georgia, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Nov. 7.

Officials believe Rivera may be in Greenville with 23-year-old Gregory Austin Cline, the Sheriff’s Office said, and the two could be in a 1998 gray Honda Civic with the license plate 4607MW. Greenville is about 100 miles from Hall County.

Rivera is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and 126 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The National Center for Missing and Endangered posted about the missing teen Wednesday morning.

The NCME raises awareness of missing people and helps law enforcement locate them, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to “be on the lookout” for the teen, and anyone with information on her location, Cline’s location or the car should call 770-533-7187.