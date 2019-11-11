Good news for holiday travelers in the Carolinas: Gas is cheaper than last year

With Thanksgiving a little over two weeks away, holiday travel season is just around the corner.

And for those traveling in the Carolinas this year, there’s some good news about gas prices: they’re cheaper than they were this time last year, according to a release from the American Automobile Association.

The average gas price in North Carolina this week is $2.41 per gallon, according to AAA, which is 1 cent higher than last week and 3 cents higher than last month. Meanwhile, South Carolina’s average gas price of $2.28 per gallon is 2 cents higher than last week and 3 cents higher than last month.

But in both states, gas is cheaper than it was this time last year.

The average price is down 17 cents in North Carolina and 12 cents in South Carolina, the release says.

And there shouldn’t be much of an increase heading into the holidays.

“Motorists are likely to see continued fluctuation at the pump, but not major increases in the weeks to follow,” Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson said in the release.

The biggest decrease in gas prices between this year and last in North Carolina was in the Asheville area, which saw a 25-cent decrease, according to the release.

In South Carolina, the biggest decrease was in the Hilton Head area, which had a 17-cent decrease, according to the release.