Holiday lights show coming to South Carolina State fairgrounds for Christmas season

The South Carolina State Fair closed its gates about a month ago, but the celebration of the 150th anniversary season continues.

On Monday, state fair officials announced there will be a drive-through lights show on the fairgrounds this holiday season. It will run from Dec. 7-28.

For the first time, Carolina Lights will be held at the state fairgrounds in Columbia. It is across George Rogers Boulevard from Williams-Brice Stadium, home of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks football team.

The drive-through show will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along a mile-plus stretch, state fair officials said in a news release.

Among the displays will be the Twelve Days of Christmas, a dancing field of Christmas trees, a 25-foot-tall Frosty with dancing arches and presents, according to the release.

“The holidays are such a special time in our state, and we wanted to offer residents another way to celebrate the season with family and friends,” South Carolina State Fair manager Nancy Smith said in the release. “We believe this experience will provide an ideal complement to the many outstanding seasonal displays in our area.”

The show will run from 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6-10 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.

Admission is $20 for cars, $35 for mini-buses (9-24 passengers) and $70 for vehicles with 25 or more passengers. Cash, Visa and MasterCard will all be acceptable forms of payment.

The entrance for the light show will be at Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard.

This is not affiliated with the Holiday Lights on the River show at Saluda Shoals Park.

