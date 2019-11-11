Longtime judge, veteran and former director of SC prisons dies, officials say

Judge William R. Byars Jr., the former director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, died. online@thestate.com

South Carolina is mourning the death of a longtime judge who also worked for Govs. Mark Sanford and Nikki Haley.

William Robert Byars, Jr. died Nov. 8, according to his obituary.

The 74-year-old was a veteran, an attorney, and a judge before serving as the the director of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and later the Department of Corrections.

“We are saddened to learn of the death of former SCDC Director William Byars,” the S.C. Department of Corrections said on its Twitter feed.

(MONDAY 06 JAN 03 - PHOTO: RICH GLICKSTEIN / THE STATE) -- New Director of DJJ, Judge William R. Byars Jr. was named by Governor-elect Mark Sanford.

Born in Charleston in 1945, Byars graduated from LSU in 1967 before serving as a Military Intelligence Officer during the Vietnam War, where he received a Bronze Star for his service, according to his obit.

After getting a law degree from the University of South Carolina, Byars began his legal career with the Savage, Royall, Sheheen & Byars law firm in Camden.

After 17 years with the firm, Byars was appointed as a family court judge, according to his obit.

In 10 years on the bench in South Carolina’s 5th Circuit, Byars presided over cases of abuse, neglect, delinquency and divorce in Richland and Kershaw counties, The State reported.

After a stint serving as Director of the Children’s Law Office at the University of South Carolina, Byars was appointed by then Gov. Sanford to serve as the director of the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in 2003.

Under Byars’ guidance, the DJJ “experienced a significant reduction in juvenile crime, long-term secure population and recidivism,” per The State.

In 2011, Byars was appointed the director of South Carolina Department of Corrections by then Gov. Haley.

“Judge Byars was passionate about helping young people,” the Department of Corrections tweeted. “One of the first things he did when he became SCDC director was establish new services for youthful offenders in the community.”

Byars served in that role until his retirement in January 2013, The State reported.

He received several honors during his career, including the DuRant Distinguished Public Service Award in 2014, according to The State. It is the most prestigious statewide award that members of the S.C. Bar can bestow on a fellow attorney.

For his work on South Carolina child welfare reform, Gov. David Beasley awarded Byars the Order of the Palmetto, his obit said.

In 2016, the state legislature passed a bill naming South Carolina’s Youthful Offender Act after Byars.

Byars is survived by his wife Camille, his three sons — Robert, Nathan, and Rees — and his mother Emma among other relatives, according to his obituary.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this sad time,” the Department of Corrections tweeted.

A visitation will be held on Friday, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Robert Mills Courthouse in Camden, according to his obit.

