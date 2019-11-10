Teen girl dies week after she was one of five people run over by car, SC coroner says

A 13-year-old girl died in a South Carolina hospital Saturday, a week after she was one of five people hit by a car, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

Azyria Martin was walking when she was struck by the car on Nov. 1, Coroner B. Parks Evans, Jr. said in a news release.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she died eight days later at 3:30 p.m., according to the release.

A traumatic brain injury was determined to be Azyria’s cause of death, Evans said. The coroner called the crash an accident.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said it was about 8:30 p.m. when Azyria and four other pedestrians were hit by a car on Piedmont Highway, WHNS reported.

Information on the condition of the other people involved in the crash was not available.

A Nissan Versa had to be towed away from the scene of the wreck, according to WSPA.

The crash occurred in the 1600 block of Piedmont Highway, near the 7th Inning Splash Park. An online fundraiser said Azyria was attending a birthday party on the night of the wreck.

Although she was only a seventh grader last school year, Azriya was a member of the JL Mann High School track & field team, according to athletic.net. She was on several relay teams and also ran 100, 200, and 400 meter events, taking first in the 200 in the Woodmont Meet on April 2.

There is no word if there will be any criminal charges filed from the collision, but it remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and Highway Patrol.