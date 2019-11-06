Overturned tractor trailer blocks traffic on major Midlands highway, SC cops say

A collision blocked traffic for hours on a major highway in Richland County, causing delays for drivers on the morning commute.

All of the westbound lanes on Interstate 26 are blocked because of the crash that occurred at about 5:30 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

The wreck involved an overturned tractor trailer, said Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred close to the 108 mile marker, which is near the Bush River Road exit, as well as the junction with I-126 and U.S. 76. That is near the area referred to as Malfunction Junction.

An overturned tractor trailer is blocking traffic on all of the westbound lanes on Interstate 26. Columbia Fire Department

Traffic is at a near standstill in the westbound lanes and is backed up for miles, SCDOT cameras show.

A detour has been set up, diverting traffic to the Bush River Road exit and will be rerouted back on to I-26 beyond the crash, Jones tweeted.

Part of the issue on the highway is the contents of the truck spilled and are in the road. The 18-wheeler was carrying bales of cotton, and the large rolls are being removed, Jones said.

The road “is expected to remain blocked throughout the morning,” Jones tweeted.

The truck driver was taken to an area hospital, the Columbia Fire Department said on Twitter.

Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported in the wreck, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Information on what caused the tractor trailer to crash, and the number of vehicles involved, was not available.

There is no word on how long it will take to reopen I-26, but the fire department said drivers are encouraged avoid the highway and to find alternative routes if possible.

“Expect delays as crews work to clear the roadway!” Jones said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

