He searched the fridge for candy during Palmetto Dunes burglary. Now he’s wanted by police

On Halloween night, a Hilton Head burglar left an unlikely, yet seasonally appropriate, piece of evidence for police — a Toblerone chocolate bar.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Palmetto Dunes Property Management office Nov. 1 after employees noticed their security cameras were missing, according to a police report.

What the burglar didn’t realize was that the cameras recorded a direct feed to the employees — and those cameras recorded him making a fateful mistake.

A security camera captured the man opening the refrigerator door, illuminating his face that otherwise couldn’t have been seen in the dark. The video shows a clear view of the man’s face as he scans through the refrigerator and pulls out a Toblerone chocolate bar.

But, plot twist: he didn’t actually eat the milk chocolate bar.

He just fidgeted with it, and then left it on a desk for police to collect for DNA evidence, hours later, according to the report.

Employees told police it appeared the man stole a leaf blower valued at $200, a $50 gift card, and two $50 security cameras.

According to the report, employees believe the man entered the business through a numerical locking system that several people had access to. There were no signs of a forced entry.

Anyone with information on the subject’s identity is asked to call Master Sergeant Andrew Faucett at 843-255-3516 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.