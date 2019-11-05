Crash closes busy Columbia intersection during morning commute, police say

A major intersection in downtown Columbia was closed for hours during the Tuesday morning commute following a collision, police said.

The intersection of Main Street and Elmwood Avenue was closed for about three hours as drivers headed toward Columbia, police said on Twitter.

An SUV and a car collided in the intersection at about 4 a.m., Lt. A. E. Rease said in an interview with The State.

There were two occupants in each vehicle, and two people were taken to an area hospital, according to Rease. He said one of the people was in critical condition.

Further information on their condition was not available.

The two other people involved in the wreck were treated for injuries at the scene, Rease said.

The intersection near the end of S.C. 126 was closed as police investigated the wreck and cleared the scene.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., police tweeted Elmwood Avenue had reopened, but still warned drivers about delays in the area.

Traffic continued to be blocked on a section of Main Street, between Elmwood and Calhoun, until 8 a.m., as police cleared debris from the wreck out of the roadway.

Even though the road has reopened to traffic, officers remain at the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but no arrests have been made as of 8 a.m., according to Rease.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

