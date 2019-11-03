Several roads closed Sunday as Lexington County honors veterans with parade

Veterans Day is a week away, but the Town of Lexington is honoring vets Sunday with a parade.

Because of the festivities several roads, including some of the busiest in town, will be closed for hours, the Lexington Police Department said.

While there will be some detours, sections of other downtown roads will remain closed until the Lexington County Veterans Day Parade is completed, police said in a news release.

Road closures will begin at 1 p.m., when West Butler, Haygood and Meetze streets will be closed as they are used as a staging area for the parade. West Butler Street will be closed from Columbia Avenue to North Church Street, according to the release.

Police said the parade route will go from Haywood Street to West Main Street to South Lake Drive to Fort Street, and the best viewing area of the caravan of floats will be along West Main Street through downtown Lexington to the Lexington County Veterans Memorial on South Lake Drive near the Virginia Hylton Park.

That means all of those roads will be blocked to traffic.

West Main Street, from Columbia Avenue to North Lake Drive, as well as from South Lake Drive to Fort Street, will close at 2:45 p.m., according to the release.

West Main Street and South Lake Drive are expected to reopen by approximately 4:30 p.m., police said.

West Butler Street, from Columbia Avenue to South Church Street, will stay closed until all parade floats and participants are clear from the road, according to the release.

In addition to issuing warnings about the road closures, police advise parade watchers to arrive as early as possible to find a place to view the parade and to park a vehicle.

Public parking is available at the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex, grass parking lots on South Church Street, the County of Lexington Administration Building and the Lexington County Courthouse, according to the release.

Anyone who parks at a private lot will risk being towed at their own expense, police said.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m.