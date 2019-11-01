Work on a York County road widening near NC got bumped back again. Here’s the latest.

A Lake Wylie road closure will remain in place for another week, bumping back construction for a major road widening.

York County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation are working to widen Pole Branch Road. After a series of weather delays, portions of the road were closed for construction. A small part was to reopen by the end of October, but now it’ll be Nov. 11.

The plan is to have the Fewell Road intersection at Pole Branch closed until 5 p.m. Nov. 11. It’s been closed since Oct. 21. A detour using Pole Branch and S.C. 274 runs about three miles.

Pole Branch will then close through May 22, 2020. It’s roughly three-mile detour will use S.C. 274 and Fewell.

The project is funded through Pennies for Progress, the cent sales tax approved every seven years by York County voters since the first campaign in 1997.