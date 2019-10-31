Police went to York home to arrest father. They arrested dad and son on drug charges

A York County father and son face drug charges after both were arrested at a home in York, police said.

The arrests were made Tuesday at a house on Magnolia Street in York, said Lt. Mike Ligon of the York County Mutijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. The home is near Magnolia Park, according to police.

James Edward Hardy, 52, and Jamion Javon Hardy, 18, were arrested, Ligon said.

“The father was arrested for pending warrants, and the son was arrested for the drugs found Tuesday during the execution of the search warrant,” Ligon said.

Drug agents had made previous controlled buys at the house, Ligon said. Officers had arrest warrants for James Hardy from those incidents, Ligon said.

The warrants against James Hardy were for two counts of distribution of crack cocaine, third offense; and two counts of distribution near a school or park, according to jail and police records. All the charges are felonies, state law shows.

James Hardy has previous York County crack cocaine drug convictions from 2006 and 2013, according to court documents and records from the State Law Enforcement Division. He was sentenced to six years in a South Carolina prison in 2006, then sentenced to 75 weekends in the York County jail for the 2013 conviction, SLED and court records show.

James Hardy remains in the York County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Officers also found almost 100 grams of marijuana during a search, according to Ligon and a police incident report.

“Officers found Jamion Javon Hardy to be in possession of approximately 99.1 grams of marijuana, along with packaging materials and digital scales,” the report stated.

The marijuana was found in three locations, including a backpack, officers said in the report.

Jamion Hardy was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute near a school or park, according to police and jail records.

Both charges are felonies. A conviction for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute carries a potential sentence of five years in prison for a conviction, South Carolina law shows.

Jamion Hardy was released from the York County jail after posting a $4,000 bond, records show.