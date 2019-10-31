Police say man charged with murder of elderly Beaufort woman had done yard work for her

Beaufort Police Department officials say a 70-year-old woman, beaten and strangled in October, had hired the suspect in her murder to do yard work at least once.

Forensic evidence linked Jermaine Lemonte Thurston , 42, of Seabrook to the scene of Theresa Coker’s murder, police said.

Thurston was released from prison in April after serving about 10 years for two crimes that together carried a sentence of 50 years in prison

In August 2009, he was sentenced to 30 years, having pleaded guilty to armed robbery, and 20 years for assault and battery with intent to kill.

Judge Jeffrey Young, now deputy attorney general, reduced the sentences to 12 years and allowed them to run concurrently.

Thurston was released from prison in April after serving 85 percent of that sentence, S.C. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said.

The sentences were the most recent in Thurston’s long history of being in and out of Beaufort County jail and the South Carolina prison system for violent crimes.

The S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services began overseeing Thurston’s community supervision in May, the department’s spokesman, Pete O’Boyle, said Wednesday.

Thurston started missing check-ins with parole agents and also failed to pay some fees, O’Boyle said. He also failed to notify the department after the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department interviewed him for a separate incident in September.

Two weeks ago, the board found sufficient cause to issue a warrant against Thurston for community supervision violation.

