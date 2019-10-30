York County man forged doctor’s name, DEA registration on prescriptions, officials say

A Fort Mill man was charged Wednesday with using a doctor’s federal DEA number and forging the doctor’s name on prescriptions for amphetamine salts and other drugs, according to arrest warrants and court testimony.

Mahir Ishaq Shah, 52, faces 10 counts of violating South Carolina drug laws and 10 counts of forgery, according to warrants issued by the S.C. Bureau of Drug Control.

Shah used the Drug Enforcement Administration registration number of a doctor to create prescriptions, warrants state. The 10 incidents happened in 2018 and 2019, according to the warrants.

“The defendant did use in the course of the manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance a registration number which is fictitious, revoked, suspended, or issued to another person,” the warrants state.

The doctor whose DEA number was allegedly used by Shah “did not authorize anyone to use his DEA registration number to create and acquire the reference prescription,” according to the warrants.

Shah also signed the doctor’s name to prescriptions, according to arrest warrants. Those prescriptions were counterfeited by Shah, according to the warrants.

The Herald was the only news organization in court Wednesday afternoon when Shah made a first appearance at the Moss Justice Center in York. Shah did not make any statements in court after his arrest earlier in the day.

Shah’s lawyer, Craig Pisarik of Rock Hill, appeared with Shah in court Wednesday. After court, Pisarik declined to comment specifically on the charges against Shah.

“The defense will conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations,” Pisarik said after court.

The S.C. Bureau of Drug Control is a division of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC enforces the S.C. Drug Control Act, according to its website.

Shah could face as much as 80 years in prison if convicted of all charges, state law shows.

Each of the violations of drug distribution law that alleges using the DEA registration number of someone else is a felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, South Carolina law shows.

The forgery charges are misdemeanors, York County Magistrate Judge Dan Malphrus said in court. The forgery charges each carry a maximum penalty of three years in prison, state law shows.

Judge Malphrus set a bond for Shah at $1,000 on all the charges.

