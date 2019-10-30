About 10 tons of fish have been recalled from Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas, Harveys and BI-LO

A packaging issue resulted in about 20,000 of swai fillets recalled from Southeastern Grocers supermarkets (Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas, Harveys, BI-LO), according to the importing company.

H&T Seafood controller Dat Huynh said there’s nothing wrong with the fish in the 1-pound bags of Fisherman’s Wharf Swai Fillets, sold at stores in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina. The fish had passed USDA inspection, Huynh said.

But in packaging the bulk product, H&T ran out of packaging and decided put some in 1-pound bags (not the ones in which the fish are sold at retail). The bags were food grade bags, Huynh said, but H&T was told they needed a special permit that also required the presence of a USDA inspector.

No permit, no inspector, no go. Huynh said there were 10 1-pound retail bags per case and about 2,000 cases, so 20,000 pounds of the Vietnam-imported swai got recalled.

