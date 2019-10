South Carolina What is Emma’s Law — and how does it try to stop repeat drunk driving offenses in SC? October 30, 2019 10:21 AM

In 2012, 6-year-old Emma Longstreet was killed in a crash caused by a drunk driver. After her death, her parents fought for a new law in South Carolina. It passed, and became known as "Emma's Law." Here's how it tries to stop repeat DUI offenses.