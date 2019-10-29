Wanted man brought drugs to York County jail while visiting inmate, deputies say

Deputies in York County seeking a man wanted for financial crimes did not have to look far to arrest him. He was found visiting an inmate at the county jail, deputies said.

Now, he’s also facing new charges. The fugitive brought meth to the Moss Justice Center where the county jail is located, deputies said.

Donald Christopher Varnadore, 35, of Sharon in western York County, was taken into custody by deputies in the lobby of the York County Detention Center, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The Moss Justice Center in York is composed of two connected buildings. One building holds the criminal courts, clerk of court office, and offices for judges, prosecutors and the public defender. The other building houses the sheriff’s office, which includes the jail on the lower level.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Varnadore had been downstairs in the jail at Moss complex visiting an inmate, Faris said.

Visitors leave identification with staff when they sign in, according to deputies. Jail officials determined there were outstanding warrants against Varnadore for financial card fraud, according to sheriff’s office incident reports.

Deputies also found Varnadore had items in a jail lobby locker, deputies said. Visitors used the lockers to leave personal items during jail visits, and to make sure contraband is not taken into the jail, deputies said.

Inside the locker used by Varnadore, deputies found a bookbag with meth and two glass pipes.

Varnadore was served three outstanding South Carolina warrants for the financial card crimes, then charged for possession of meth, court and police records show. He remains in the York County jail under a $16,000 bond.