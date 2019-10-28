South Carolina

Victim shot at during car break-in outside Rock Hill pizza shop, police say

Rock Hill, SC

Someone broke into a car in Rock Hill outside a pizza shop Sunday night and fired a shot at the vehicle’s owner, police said.

The victim was not hit by the gunshot, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The incident happened after 11:30 p.m. outside the Empire Pizza Newport location, outside Rock Hill city limits, according to a Rock Hill police incident report.

The victim saw someone inside the victim’s vehicle, police said. After the suspect left the victim’s vehicle, the suspect fired a gun at the victim while fleeing the scene, according to police.

Investigators found a 9mm shell casing at the scene, officers said. A purse had been stolen from the vehicle, police said.

Surveillance video from the scene showed the suspect in another vehicle in the parking lot, according to the report.

No arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation, Chavis said.

