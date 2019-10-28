Body found on side of road is SC man who’s been missing for weeks, sheriff says

The search for a missing South Carolina man ended Sunday night when his body was found on the side of a road, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body discovered in the area of Sue Ella Court in Townville was identified as David Rutledge, the sheriff’s office said in a 9:30 p.m. news release.

The 50-year-old Townville man was reported missing on Oct. 18, the sheriff’s office said.

Information on how, or when, Rutledge died was not available.

The scene where his body was found is being examined by deputies and forensic investigators, according to the release.

When he was reported missing, the sheriff’s office said Rutledge was considered endangered, but did not provide specific details.

Rutledge had an injured leg and walked with a cane, according to the sheriff’s office’s original release, shared by the Missing Persons Cases Network.

His death remains under investigation.

