Search underway for two teen girls reported missing just outside of the Midlands

Two South Carolina girls have been reported missing in an area outside of the Midlands, and a search to find them is underway, Aiken Public Safety said.

Law enforcement is asking for the community’s help in locating Jaycie Weaver and Abigail Hubbs, Capt. Maryann Burgess said late Wednesday night in a news release.

The 14-year-old girls ran away on Oct. 15, according to the release.

Weaver and Hubbs are believed to be in the Aiken or North Augusta area, Burgess said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

According to a National Center for Missing & Exploited Children profile, Hubbs is 5-foot-4, weighs 105 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair which she might dye purple.

Information on the girls’ relationship, and their motive for running away was not available.

There is no word if they are considered to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Listen to our daily briefing:

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.