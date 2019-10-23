Busy Columbia road still closed by sinkhole damage, but officials target reopening date

More than a week ago a sinkhole formed at a busy intersection and forced part of a Columbia road to be closed. On Tuesday, city officials said they have a date circled on the calendar when they hope repairs will be complete and traffic again will flow freely.

Work is underway on a section of Trenholm Road near the intersection with Beltline Boulevard, Columbia Water officials said in a news release.

Nov. 1 is being targeted as the day the road will be reopened, according to the release.

Since a 16-inch water main line break occurred on Oct. 14, Trenholm Road has been closed from Saramont Road to Deans Lane.

Information on what caused the water line to break was not available.

Video of the sinkhole showed water gushing and bubbling in the middle of the road like a fountain.

While the water line was fixed within a day, the flowing water caused erosion and heavily deteriorated the pavement and underlying base of the road in the form of the sinkhole, officials said.

Getting to the water line to make repairs also resulted in further damage to the road.

Because of that, drivers have been forced to avoid the area near the intersection, where a BP gas station is located. Even though detours have been set up, Columbia Water apologized for any inconvenience the damage has caused.

Questions or concerns can be made to Columbia Water’s customer service line, 803-545-3300.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

