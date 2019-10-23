Where Biden, other 2020 candidates stand among SC black Democrats in latest poll

One in five black S.C. Democratic primary voters remain undecided in their choice for who should be the 2020 Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, according to a new poll — meaning 10 presidential hopefuls visiting one of the state’s historically black colleges this week still have a chance to win over voters.

Still, the new Monmouth University poll out Wednesday shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a significant lead of 39% among the state’s black voters — a critical electorate, making up two-thirds of the S.C. Democratic Party’s core primary voting bloc.

Tied for second with S.C. black voters was U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 11%.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California — one of two black candidates vying for the nomination — finished fourth in the poll at 8%.

“Biden is still in a pretty good position in South Carolina, but there are some signs that he might not have a true firewall among black voters,” said Patrick Murray, director of Monmouth University’s Polling Institute. “If he does not do well in the earlier contests in February, there may be potential for current preferences to shift.”

Monmouth surveyed 402 South Carolinians likely to vote in the state’s Feb. 29 Democratic presidential primary by telephone from Oct. 16-21. The poll has a margin of error plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

It is Monmouth’s second South Carolina primary poll of the 2020 cycle.

