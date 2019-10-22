Body of missing 5-year-old Sumter girl found in landfill

The body of 5-year-old Navaeh Adams, who had been missing from Sumter since August, has been found in a landfill, authorities announced Tuesday.

Police and other agencies had searched for Navaeh since her mother’s body was found on Aug. 5, Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark announced at a Tuesday afternoon news conference. The body was found Friday in a Richland County landfill, and Navaeh’s identity was confirmed by DNA testing by 11 o’clock that night.

Roark called Friday a “bittersweert day” and said the crime has had an “unimaginable impact” on the community. The loss of a “beautiful 5-year-old child” will have an impact on those who searched for her for the rest of their lives.

He and others at Tuesday’s news conference praised people from across the state, including firefighters, police, and the state Department of Transportation, for working together to find Navaeh’s body. Nearly 400 people from 40 separate agencies worked participated in the search.

On Aug. 5, a family member found Navaeh’s mother, Sharee Bradley, dead in her Sumter apartment. Her body was wrapped in a rug, according to Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark. Bradley died after being stabbed in the head and neck, the Sumter County coroner said.

Daunte Johnson, who police described as a transient, was seen running from Bradley’s house around the time of her death, investigators said. A witness told investigators that Johnson and Bradley had a relationship for years, according to Roark.

Police arrested Johnson and, during an interrogation, he confessed to killing Bradley and her daughter, investigators said. Johnson told police he put Adams’ body in a dumpster. He was charged with murder in both deaths.

Police believe Johnson stabbed Navaeh to death at the same time and placed her body in a dumpster on the property.

Evidence analyzed by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents supported that Adams’ body was placed in a dumpster, Sumter police spokesperson Tonyia McGirt said.

Investigators searched in hundreds of tons of garbage at area landfills for the little girl’s body.

Police dogs and cadaver dogs were used to search for Nevaeh, according to Roark, who said his department had been aided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children among other agencies.

A motive has yet to be established in the double homicide, Roark said.

Johnson has a criminal record in other states and is a suspect in a Missouri homicide, according to police.

“He has a history of violence against women, domestic violence,” Roark previously said.

